SALISBURY, N.C. (WAVY) — Food Lion Feeds Summers Without Hunger campaign is aimed at addressing food insecurities for children during the summer months.

This year, the campaign provided more than 17.5 million meals and surpassed its 16 million meal goal.

The campaign ran from May 31 to June 27 during which time, customers could donate $5 at the checkout or online. Donations were matched by the following Food Lion suppliers: Campbell’s, Coca-Cola, Frito Lay, Gatorade, General Mills, Kellogg’s, Kraft Heinz, Mondelez, Pepsi Beverages and Unilever.

“At Food Lion, we believe that no child should have to go hungry,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “We also believe that their families shouldn’t have to skip meals to feed their children. Through our Summers Without Hunger Campaign, Food Lion Feeds is committed to ensuring that families in our communities have access to nutritious food, setting them up for success in life.”

For more information about Food Lion Feeds visit foodlion.com/feeds.