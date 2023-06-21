SALISBURY, N.C. (WAVY) — Food Lion has distributed over $785,000 in grants across its 10-state footprint.

According to a press release, the grants support local organizations that assist those in need of food and groups that provide nutritional education in their communities.

As part of our commitment to the towns and cities we serve, Food Lion takes pride in being active in the community. In addition to providing access to meals and meeting the increased demand for food, Food Lion Feeds also invests in innovative programs to address the underlying causes of food insecurity through grants provided by the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. We are pleased to support our food bank partners and assist those experiencing hunger in our communities. Adam Bass, Vice President of Pricing, Food Lion, and President, Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation.

More than 220 nonprofit organizations received the funds from the grocer’s charitable foundation Food Lion Feeds.

The Food Bank of Albemarle in Elizabeth City, N.C. received a $10,000 grant.