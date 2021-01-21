Food Bank of the Albemarle to hold extended pantry hours after closing due to COVID-19 exposure

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Food Bank of the Albemarle is holding a few pantry days after being closed last week due to a staff member testing positive for the coronavirus.

On Friday, Jan. 22, the Albemarle Food Pantry will have extended hours from 9 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Food Bank of the Albemarle at 109 Tidewater Way in Elizabeth City, N.C.

Regular pantry hours will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Pantry service is drive-through only, and the food will be placed in the trunk or back of your vehicle. Officials ask that Please be sure you have adequate space for the food.

The food bank closed three facilities to the public, staff, and volunteers from Thursday, Jan. 14 until Wednesday, Jan. 20 while cleaning and contact tracing took place.

For a complete list of additional food pantries in your area, visit afoodbank.org and use the Agency Location tool to search by ZIP code.