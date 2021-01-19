Food Bank of the Albemarle receives $100K grant from Humana Foundation

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Food Bank of the Albermarle just received a grant of $100,000 from the Humana Foundation.

The grant will help the foodbank support hunger-relief efforts, specifically mobile food pantries in Bertie, Hertford, and Northampton Counties.

“This grant award from The Humana Foundation will enable the Food Bank to increase our distribution output to these counties,” said Food Bank of the Albermarle Executive Director Liz Reasoner.



“These three counties were chosen due to the rising food insecurity, and being underserved in regards to minority populations, as well as the need for food assistance in these areas as our partner agencies are at capacity or the areas do not have agencies to serve the targeted population.”

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased requests for food assistance.



Many jobs in these rural counties are seasonal, and the Food Bank expects the need for food and resources to remain high for at least the next 12 months.

An estimated 20,690 people in Bertie, Hertford and Northampton Counties will be reached through these mobile pantries. Mobile food pantry distributions will take place once per month in Hertford County; twice per month in Bertie County; and at two separate locations per month in Northampton County.



Fresh produce and shelf-stable goods will distributed at the mobiles, at an estimated additional 483,333 meals.

The Food Bank will also have on-site staff at the mobile pantries to help clients apply for SNAP benefit registration as eligible.

For additional information visit the Food Bank’s website at www.afoodbank.org.