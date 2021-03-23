Food Bank of the Albemarle looking for volunteers to help once National Guard members leave

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – MAY 01: Canned tomatoes line the shelves of a pantry at the SF-Marin Food Bank on May 1, 2014 in San Francisco, California. Food banks are bracing for higher food costs and an increased demand for food from the needy as food prices are skyrocketing due to a reduction in food […]

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The regional food bank in northeast North Carolina is looking for volunteers to fill the void National Guard members will leave in April.

The Food Bank of the Albemarle is based out of Elizabeth City but serves 15 counties.

Brian Gray, who is the communications and volunteer manager for the food bank, says they took a hit last year with volunteers but the National Guard came to the rescue.

“We can’t thank them enough for what they have provided to the food bank. It was really incredible,” he said.

According to Gray, the organization saw a 54% increase in demand for services last year.

“The National Guard came in when we saw a 60 percent drop in volunteer help. That was last August,” he said.

For seven months, they’ve filled in where normal volunteers have usually stepped up to help, according to Gray but most of the volunteers who have helped in the past are in the high-risk group when it comes to contracting COVID-19.

Gray says fortunately, some have gotten vaccinated and returned to help.

“They’ve stuck with us and really give above and beyond,” he said. “It’s inspiring to see people that want to stay with us in a certain time. It seems in the past year, everything has flown by with the tragedy in the nation we’ve seen. Seeing people committed and coming in on a regular basis, it’s really inspiring. It makes me inspired to keep coming in and doing the best I can as well.”

The National Guard helped with everything from packing boxes for distribution to distributing food at mobile food pantries. Gray says they did a lot.

“We have five to six hundred hours each month we’re going to need to get back with our regular volunteer groups coming back in,” he said.

The food bank says it’s following CDC guidelines when it comes to volunteering and are asking for individuals, groups, and businesses to help.

“We want to encourage everyone, if they feel comfortable and can come, to give some of their time. We and all the other food banks could use that help,” Gray said.

If you would like to volunteer, you must let the food bank know in advance. They are not accepting walk-in volunteers due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Gray says volunteers can help any day they are open which is Monday through Friday and sometimes the first and second Saturdays of each month.

They are working to have Thursday evenings available to work.

Gray says if you are interested but need helping finding a time that works, they can make accommodations.

You can email him at brgray@afoodbank.org.

For more information on the Food Bank of the Albemarle, click here.