Food Bank of the Albemarle holds virtual ‘Walk for Hunger’ fundraiser

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Food Bank of the Albemarle’s annual Walk for Hunger is moving to a virtual platform this year.

The event is running now through October 31 and fundraising options are available online or by mail. Restrictions on public gatherings due to the pandemic have prevented the walk from happening in-person this year.

“COVID-19 has created many challenges for the communities we serve, from the health and safety of those most vulnerable to the financial and economic hardship,” said Executive Director Liz Reasoner. “There has never been a time in the history of the Food Bank with the kind of increase we are seeing in both need, and distribution, which has risen 62% since March.”

Donations go to support the Food Bank’s 155 programs in northeastern North Carolina.

Food insecurity in Food Bank of the Albemarle’s 15-county service area was an estimated 47,910 individuals, with 13,900 children at the beginning of 2020, according to a statement released by the Food Bank.

With the pandemic and increasing unemployment and business closures, the numbers continue to rapidly rise.

“The estimate of food insecure people in our area is now 65,070,” Reasoner added. “The number of food insecurity among children is now 20,440. These are our veterans, families, and children facing hunger. We need the public’s financial support today, to help feed your neighbors for the foreseeable future.”

Register and donate by visiting afoodbank.org. Donations can also be mailed (please put WALK in the memo line) to:

Food Bank of the Albemarle

P.O. Box 1704

Elizabeth City, N.C. 27906-1704

The Walk for Hunger is sponsored by Presenting Sponsor, Food Lion; Gold Sponsor – Montero’s Restaurant, Bar, & Catering; Silver Sponsor: Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty; and Bronze Sponsors – Biggs Cadillac-GMC Truck, Carolina Designs Realty, Select Bank & Trust, and TowneBank.

Latest News