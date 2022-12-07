EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — A man from Florida was arrested in Edenton on charges of sexual battery.

According to the Edenton Police Department, officers, along with members of United States Marshall Service, arrested 49-year-old Douglas Andrew Gilbert Wednesday morning. Gilbert is from Lake Park, Florida.

He was arrested around 8:20 a.m. in the 200 block of West Gale Street on charges of sexual battery, a second-degree felony.

Gilbert did not receive bond following his arrest.

Douglas Andrew Gilbert (Courtesy – Edenton Police)