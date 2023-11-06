LYNCHBURG, Va. (Liberty Flames Athletics)– The Liberty Flames downed the Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs 103-43 in their 2023-24 season opener, Monday evening at Liberty Arena.
The Flames (1-0) improve to 11-0 in home openers under head coach Ritchie McKay and 4-0 all-time in home openers held at Liberty Arena.
Five Liberty players scored in double figures, led by a game-high 20 points from Brody Peebles. Zach Cleveland added 13 points, while Shiloh Robinson, Zander Yates and Gabriel McKay scored 10 points each. Yates and McKay’s efforts were both career highs. All 11 Flames who saw playing time scored at least four points.
Mid-Atlantic Christian counted tonight’s game as an exhibition and remains at 0-1 on its season.
Liberty will return to action on Friday against the Charlotte 49ers (1-0) in the “He Gets Us” Hall of Fame Series in Charlotte, N.C. The Flames and 49ers will tip things off at 4:30 p.m. at the Spectrum Center, home of the Charlotte Hornets. The game can be seen on ESPN+.