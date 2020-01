CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of five people found inside a home in Vanceboro, North Carolina.

Sheriff Chip Hughes said five people were found dead at a Vanceboro home in the area of Kinsaw Court late Friday afternoon.

Officials say there is “no threat to the community” and will release more information on Monday.

This is a developing story. Stay with WNCT as more details are released.