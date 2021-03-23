First, second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to be administered in Perquimans Wednesday

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 10, 2021 file photo, a health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to a patient inside the convention center known as “La Nuvola”, The Cloud, in Rome. Irish health officials have recommended the temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of serious blood clotting after inoculations in Norway. Dr. Ronan Glynn, Irelandâ€™s deputy chief medical officer, said Sunday, March 14 the recommendation was made after Norwayâ€™s medicines agency reported four cases of blood clotting in adults after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, file)

PPERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held in Perquimans County on Wednesday, March 24.

A spokesperson from the Perquimans County Emergency Services told 10 on Your Side the clinic will be administering first and second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.



The event will be held at the Perquimans County Recreation Center located at 310 Granby Street in Hertford from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials say first doses will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and no registration is required.

Second doses are available for those that received their first dose on or before February 27.

Second dose recipients will need to bring the vaccine card they received with their first dose. If you



Those who do not have their card may experience additional delays, or may be turned away and rescheduled.



Any ARHS area resident who has not yet been vaccinated, and is 18 or older, is encouraged to attend the clinic