First COVID-19 case in Hyde Co. one of 122 inaccurate tests following ‘technical error’ in report sent to N.C. state health officials

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Hyde County is now being reported as one of 122 inaccurate tests reported in North Carolina following what officials say was a technical error Saturday.

Hyde County Health Director Luana Gibbs issued the update Sunday morning, April 26, less than a day after reporting the county’s first case of the coronavirus.

“The laboratory confirmed COVID-19 case reported Saturday, April 25, 2020 was one of 122 tests Vidant inaccurately reported to NC Department of Health and Human Services,” said Gibbs.

Vidant Health, a not-for-profit hospital system in Eastern North Carolina, released a statement clarifying the technical error, however stated that the lab results were correct.

“It is important to point out that the actual lab test results in Vidant’s electronic medical record were correct; there was a technical issue with transmitting data to the state,” said Vidant Health officials before apologizing for the confusion.

Gibbs stated that the patient reported with the county’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 “was relieved to know there was a data feed reporting error.”

Latest Posts