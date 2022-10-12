KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a structure fire late Tuesday night in Kill Devil Hills.

According to a Facebook post from Kill Devil Hills Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a fully involved structure fire around 11:57 p.m. in the 500 block of Burns Drive.

Crews from Colington Volunteer Fire Department, Nags Head Fire Department and Kitty Hawk Fire Department also responded to the fire.

Officials say the fire was extinguished and there is extensive damage to the structure.

Everyone in the structure were safely evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.