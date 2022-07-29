COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) – Currituck County Fire-EMS and Corolla Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire on Friday in Corolla.

Dispatchers received the call of the fire around 4:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Caroline Court. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a three-story apartment complex engulfed in flames.

Crews responded to a apartment complex fire in Corolla. (Photo Credit: Currituck County Department of Fire and EMS)

Additional units were called to the scene to assist in the fire. After using an aggressive attack, firefighters were able to contain the fire on the floor of origin.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.