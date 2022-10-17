DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — On the evening of Saturday, Oct. 15, members of the Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department responded to a boat fire at the docks of Pirate Cove. A large fishing boat had caught fire and heavy smoke was emanating from it.

Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department called in assistance from Nags Head, Manns Harbor, and Kill Devil Hills Fire Departments.

Dare EMS, Manteo Police, and Kill Devil Hills Fire Rehab Unit also came to the scene.

Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department fights a boat fire in Pirate Cove on Oct. 17 (Photo courtesy RIVFD).

“Thank you to all our public safety partners for your assistance,” Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department said on their Facebook page.

There was no report of injuries.