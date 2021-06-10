Firefighter killed in wreck while responding to call in New Bern, NC

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A firefighter was killed on Thursday in a wreck during bad weather while responding to an emergency call, officials said.

New Bern No. 7 Township Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief Travis Blalock said the firefighter, who was not named, was responding to a vehicle crash on US Hwy. 70 at around 1:45 p.m. The department was made aware of a separate crash in the 220 block of Brices Creek Road.

Officials quickly found out it was on the department’s firefighters.

Officials said additional units from the department responded to the scene, pulled the firefighter from the vehicle and assisted EMS with patient care. The firefighter was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is an extremely difficult time for all involved but as a department, with the support of fellow first responders, we are working diligently to support the fallen firefighter’s family and extend to them our deepest condolences,” Blalock said in a press release issued Thursday night. “Out of respect for their privacy, we will not be releasing any information regarding the firefighter involved in the accident until we have received the family’s permission.”

The NC State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Members from Township 7 EMS, Bridgeton EMS, The City of New Bern Fire Rescue and West of New Bern Fire Department also responded to the crash.