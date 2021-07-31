Fired worker returns NC restaurant with gun; robs, shoots 3 employees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A fired worker at a local northeast Charlotte seafood restaurant returned to the business with a gun, demanded money and shot three employees inside, CMPD said.

The violent incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. Monday, July 26, at the Fish House North located at 4554 N. Tryon Street. As CMPD officers got to the scene of the reported robbery and shooting, they found three employees inside with apparent gunshot wounds.

All three people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The employees provided a description of the suspect, saying the former employee, identified as Robert Barringer, pulled out a handgun inside the restaurant and fired the weapon, striking one person and then proceeded to shoot two more people working inside.

During the ordeal, Barringer reportedly demanded money and property from the restaurant, and then ran away from the building.

Warrants were issued for Barringer’s arrest and on Wednesday, July 28, he was captured by CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team.

Following an interview he was transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with three counts of assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury, three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of shooting into an occupied property, first-degree kidnapping, and firearm by a felon. This remains an ongoing and active investigation.