Firearm stolen from unlocked vehicle in Kitty Hawk

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — Kitty Hawk Police are investigating a report of a stolen handgun that was taken from an unlocked vehicle last week.

On August 12, police received a call about the stolen firearm from Heritage Lane in Kitty Hawk. The incident happened between August 7 and August 8.

The handgun stolen was a Glock Model 43 9mm handgun with a laser.

Anyone with information should call the Kitty Hawk Police Department at 252-473-3444.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10