Firearm stolen from unlocked vehicle in Kitty Hawk

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — Kitty Hawk Police are investigating a report of a stolen handgun that was taken from an unlocked vehicle last week.
On August 12, police received a call about the stolen firearm from Heritage Lane in Kitty Hawk. The incident happened between August 7 and August 8.
The handgun stolen was a Glock Model 43 9mm handgun with a laser.
Anyone with information should call the Kitty Hawk Police Department at 252-473-3444.
