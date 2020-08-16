Firearm stolen from unlocked vehicle in Kitty Hawk

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — Kitty Hawk Police are investigating a report of a stolen handgun that was taken from an unlocked vehicle last week.

On August 12, police received a call about the stolen firearm from Heritage Lane in Kitty Hawk. The incident happened between August 7 and August 8.

The handgun stolen was a Glock Model 43 9mm handgun with a laser.

Anyone with information should call the Kitty Hawk Police Department at 252-473-3444.

