CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Fire investigators haven’t been able to determine what caused the fire that wiped out at a well known shop frequented by visitors on their way to the Outer Banks.

Several agencies conducted an investigation on October 13, a day after the blaze at The Cotton Gin, but the cause was ruled undetermined due to the extent of the damage.

The family that’s owned the business for decades says it plans to rebuild.