A family of four was displaced after their home went up in flames on Lane Drive in Elizabeth City on July 30, 2021

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A family’s home in Elizabeth City was destroyed in a fire Friday morning.

No injuries were reported but the family has been displaced.

It broke out just after 7 a.m. at 301 Lane Drive and the home was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.

The family is being assisted by the Red Cross and the cause of the fire is under investigation.