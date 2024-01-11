WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Bellefont Plantation home, a historic building in Washington, burned in a fire Tuesday night in what Beaufort County officials are calling a “total loss.”

Bellefont lived many lives. It was a cotton plantation in the 1700s and changed hands multiple times before it became the Hodges family-run farm in the 1860s, said owner Phyllis Hodges Boyd. The building later found new use as an event venue she added.

To Boyd, it was always Grandma’s house.

(Sarah Gray Barr, WNCT photo)

“I feel her all over the house, I feel my family all over that house, all her children were born in the house. My dad was born in the house,” Boyd said.

Her dad was one of 13 children born in the house to help run the farm and grow tobacco. Boyd got the home in the early 1990s and spent years renovating, she said.

The little white house up the lane brought the community together with people holding their weddings, baby showers and family gatherings within its walls.

“A lot of people would talk about … they would remember driving by and seeing the pretty house up the lane,” Boyd said. “It was a way to connect our little community and make it stronger.”

Stories and memories are all that is left.

Bellefont Plantation House (Beaufort County photo)

Around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Beaufort County officials said first responders from surrounding areas were called in to combat a fire.

“The fire was declared a total loss,” Beaufort County Communications Director Brandon Tester said.

No one was injured, Tester said. The investigation to determine the cause is ongoing.

“We’re still investigating to determine the cause and origin and hopefully we’ll be able to find those once the investigation concludes,” Tester said.

Boyd learned Bellefont was on fire from a neighbor.

“When I got there and I saw it’s on fire, I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

This is not Bellefont’s first fire. During the renovations in the 1990s, Boyd said someone intentionally set the porch on fire.

“Either way it would be hard. I don’t like the thought of this being intentional again. Because of the bad weather, I’m waiting to see what the reports are,” Boyd said.

For Boyd, the home, memories and Grandma live on.

“I think a lot of the Hodges were with me last night because they all loved our home,” Boyd said.“I have so many people that have come and fallen in love with Bellefont, and I want everybody to when they see this house.”