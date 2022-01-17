Fire department collecting donations for family displaced by house fire in Currituck County

JARVISBURG, N.C. (WAVY) — A family lost their home to a fire Friday in Currituck County.

The police chief confirmed the fire broke out around 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Sweetbriar Lane in Jarvisburg. That’s near Highway 158. He said the single-story home took almost two hours to get under control. The fire did significant damage.

“One of the hardest times in a firefighter’s job is knowing we can’t save someone’s home from a fire,” the Lower Currituck Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post.

According to a GoFundMe set up to help the family, the fire displaced a couple and their three children, ages 6, 2 and 2 months. The fire chief told 10 On Your Side only the wife and child were home at the time of the fire. The family lost their home and possessions and are in need of everyday essentials, along with clothing and diapers. Details are at this link. The fire department says it is accepting donations at the station in Grandy.

On Sunday, the fire department posted pictures of the donations received so far, along with this information:

From all of us at LCVFD we thank our community for the love, support, donations, messages, and so much more! Y’all are awesome! We have received so many donations of all kinds for the family that lost their home to a fire on Friday. We will continue to be a donation drop off location and want to let y’all know, if anyone is not at the station at the time you drop off… You can contact Fire Chief Brooks Hart at 252-619-7515 or Captain Trey Hart at 252-455-5835

The Currituck SPCA also reached out on social media asking the community to assist with supplies for the family’s two dogs and a cat.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.