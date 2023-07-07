RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Fire officials in the Piedmont Triad responded to a possible gas explosion on Thursday night at a church.

Around 8 p.m., the East Side Fire Department joined firefighters with the Franklinville Fire Department and responded to what they believe was a gas explosion at the Franklinville United Methodist Church on West Main Street.

No injuries have been reported.

Westside Fire and Rescue workers and the Ash-Rand Rescue Squad and EMS, Inc. also responded to the scene.

Franklinville Fire Department posted on their Facebook Friday morning describing the situation as a “structural collapse” and said that West Main Street was closed as crews investigated.