FEMA denies North Carolina individual assistance after Hurricane Dorian

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper expressed his disappointment after FEMA denied North Carolina of Individual Assistance funds following Hurricane Dorian.

In a tweet sent Wednesday morning, Governor Cooper said the latest news is disappointing for the families who have been affected and lost everything in Hurricane Dorian.

Statement from Gov. Cooper's Office on FEMA denial of NC Individual Assistance for Hurricane Dorian: https://t.co/nUzNE8kwqy pic.twitter.com/JVxD6Q8wtv — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) October 9, 2019

On October 8, FEMA sent a letter to Governor Cooper denying individual assistance funds for North Carolina residents after his request on September 13.

FEMA stated that based on joint federal, state, and local government preliminary damage assessments, it has determined that the “severity and magnitude” of Dorian’s impact to North Carolina residents do not warrant individual assistance funds.

The denial can be appealed within 30 days after the letter was sent.

Governor Cooper said he will continue to work with federal and state partners along with North Carolina’s delegation to make plans moving forward and help the affected residents.