BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A convicted felon is facing several charges after a high-speed chase with deputies ended after the stolen vehicle he was in ran out of gas, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, the ACSO’s Street Crimes Unit tried to pull over a silver Nissan 370z at the intersection of Anthony Road and Industry Drive in Burlington.

Police say that the driver of the stolen Nissan failed to stop and drove away at a high rate of speed, causing a chase to begin.

A short distance later at the intersection of Tucker Street and Industry Drive, the stolen Nissan ran out of gas and came to a stop, according to investigators. The suspect coasted into a parking lot before attempting to run away on foot but was apprehended after a brief chase through a motel.

The suspect was later identified as Sentorious Denae Johnson, 23, of Burlington.

Investigators say they found a firearm in Johnson’s possession and another firearm inside of the Nissan. The vehicle was reported as having been stolen out of Graham earlier in the week.

Johnson is being charged with the following:

Two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Felony flee to elude arrest

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Misdemeanor resist, delay, obstruct a public officer

Johnson was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center where he currently remains in custody. He is being held on a $100,000 secured bond.