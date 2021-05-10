FCC launching program to help families afford internet service during COVID-19 pandemic

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) — The Federal Communication Commission (FCC) is launching a program to help struggling households be able to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit program is designed to provide families a discount of up to $50 per month towards their broadband service.
Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.
Residents can apply for for the program beginning May 12 here.
A household is eligible if a member of the household meets one of the criteria below:
- Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, or Lifeline;
- Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year;
- Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;
- Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers