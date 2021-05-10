FCC launching program to help families afford internet service during COVID-19 pandemic

This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass.

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) — The Federal Communication Commission (FCC) is launching a program to help struggling households be able to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit program is designed to provide families a discount of up to $50 per month towards their broadband service.

Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

Residents can apply for for the program beginning May 12 here.

A household is eligible if a member of the household meets one of the criteria below: