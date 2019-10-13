FBI employee found dead in North Carolina forest

GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. (CNN) — Authorities are investigating the death of an Alabama FBI employee who was found dead in a forest in North Carolina.

There were tense moments in a Nantahala forest as authorities were alerted to a possible drowning.

When Graham County deputies arrive, they found Huntsville FBI employee Kathleen Miller dead.

Officials have released few details about what happened to Miller, but note that her death is suspicious.

The Graham County Sheriff’s Office confirms a multi-agency criminal investigation is underway.

WHNT News 19 spoke with several of Miller’s neighbors in Owens Crossroads.

None of them wanted to be publicly identified due to the current circumstances and investigation.

Neighbors say Miller generally kept to herself.

Her neighbor says, “every time we saw her, you know, going down the driveway she’d wave and… Probably saw her like once a month.”

But when they did see her, she was friendly.

“She was nice. Talking to her, she would always have a smile on her face, laughing about something,” they said.

The last time they saw Miller and her husband was on Saturday.

The neighbor says, “we did see them both on Saturday, last Saturday. We were having a community yard sale and saw them pulling out of the driveway together at one point.”

Two days later Miller was found dead in Nantahala National Forest in North Carolina.

The neighbor said, “it’s pretty shocking. We’ve known Miller a little bit over the last two or three years.”

The Graham County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, United States Forest Service and the Graham County District Attorney’s Office are all investigating.