FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The death of a woman whose body was found last Wednesday has been ruled a homicide by Fayetteville police.

Loughran (Fayetteville Police Dept.)

Crystal Loughran, 40, of Fayetteville, was found in a wooded area at Fieldcrest and Cedric streets.

On Wednesday around 7:50 p.m., police responded to that area to a report of a body in a field.

According to police, a person was looking for their dog in a wooded area on Cedric Street when they found the body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Waters at (910) 635-4978.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting https://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.