Fayetteville police searching for missing 9-month-old, 8-year-old siblings

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing children who investigators say may be endangered.

Police say Dwight Clarke III, 8, and his brother, 9-month-old Sebastian Hagler, were reported missing Friday. Investigators believe they may be with their mother, Joleah McMillan but have not been able to contact her.

Clarke III is described as having black hair, brown eyes and standing 3-feet tall, weighing 60 pounds. Hagler is described as having black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Investigative Assistant S. Roldan at (910) 354-7621 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.