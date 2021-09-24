Fayetteville police release photos of suspects, car in 22 break-ins at Asian restaurants across NC

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say they have captured video and images of suspects that have broken into at last 22 Asian restaurants across central and eastern North Carolina.

The break-ins and thefts began in January and involve at least one of the same suspects, according to a Friday afternoon news release from Fayetteville police.

Officials said the thefts took place in Fayetteville, Fuquay-Varina, Sanford, Jacksonville, Lillington, Angier, Elizabethtown, Onslow, Gastonia, Chadbourn, and Angier.

The two most recent Fayetteville incidents happened Sept. 17 at two restaurants along Cliffdale Road and Ramsey Street, police said.

Photos from Fayetteville police

Detectives believe the car involved is a 1997-2001 silver or tan Toyota Camry, and the suspect is seen wearing glasses in several incidents.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective K. Valentine at (910) 580-3699 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).