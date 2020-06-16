Fayetteville police receive 450 tips about Walmart looting; new images released

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police released more pictures Monday of suspects accused of breaking into the Fayetteville Walmart on Skibo Road May 30.

Police are working to identify more than 100 people from pictures caught on store security cameras.

They’re using the public’s help, and social media, to track them down.

Fayetteville Officer Jeremy Strickland says they’ve received about 450 tips so far.

Detectives are looking through hours of witness video from that night, as well as security camera footage.

The Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers post to Facebook with the photos has been shared nearly 50,000 times.

“A lot of these folks would not have been identified if it were not for the community support and their willingness to help bring justice, and their willingness to turn people in,” Strickland said.

CrimeStoppers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Strickland says many of the Walmart looters also broke into other stores that night.

“Wearing the same clothing, same hairstyles, so this wasn’t unique just to the Skibo Road Walmart,” Strickland said. “It appeared they were going place to place to place and stealing.”

Strickland said it’s likely that every person who walked into the Walmart during the looting will at least be facing a felony breaking and entering charge.

He says some people have turned themselves in, and that charges will be filed shortly.

No arrests have been made yet in this case.

“We are having to investigate it, corroborate it, and then get that probable cause in order to charge them,” Strickland said.

