EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities have opened a homicide investigation after a man was found fatally shot late Wednesday night in Edenton.

The Edenton Police Department said it responded to a shots fired call around 11:37 p.m. Wednesday to the 100 block of Cox Avenue, off Doctor M.L.K. Jr. Avenue, and found 24-year-old Dwayne Gregory Jr. dead.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that this was not a random incident,” the department wrote on Facebook.

There’s no suspect information at this time, but authorities are asking those with information to contact Detective Sergeant Michael at 252-482-5144 ext. 106 or 252-337-4878, or Chief King at 252-482-9890.