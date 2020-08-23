Family of young girl shot and killed in Chowan County wants justice

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — It’s been about a month since 9-year-old Makiia Slade was shot and killed while she and her mother were driving on US 17 in Chowan County.



The Chowan County sheriff’s office says back on July 25th, around 10:20 p.m., Makiia and her mother were driving south on US17 near West Queen Street when someone started shooting into their car.



“I wasn’t expecting anything, like, I was just coming to my mom’s house on the exit and just out of nowhere someone started shooting,” said Makiia’s mother, Shatory Slade.

Makiia didn’t make it. Her mother Shatory was taken to the hospital where she’s undergone multiple surgeries. The loss of Makiia has been tough on the family.



“I want my baby back,” said Makiia’s father, Jarret Slade.

They described her as a goofy, happy girl, who loved to dance and smile.



“It’s been tough. It has been very tough and I truly do miss her, especially nights, because I work days, and at night my house is very, very quiet without her,” said her grandmother Eliza Hunter.



They say she was very intelligent too.



“She was not the average 9-year-old child, I mean. She was beyond her age and I guess that came from her being around us as being older and always being around nana and pop pop,” said Makiia’s aunt Felicia Ford.



As the family holds onto their fondest memories of Makiia, they also want justice.



“If you know something say. Please, say something. Because if this was your family you would want someone to say something too,” said Makiia’s aunt Ralchelle Hunter.



They say they’re thankful for the community’s support. The family says they continue to stay in touch with detectives. They speak once a week to talk about the case and anything that develop.

