Family of missing Perquimans County woman searching for answers six years later

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Perquimans County mother is asking the public once again for help in finding out what happened to her daughter.

Thirty-eight-year-old Karen Bosta was last seen in 2015.

Her family is desperately seeking answers in her disappearance.

The sixth anniversary of Bosta’s disappearance just passed on May 30.

A person of interest was questioned but never charged in connection with her disappearance.

Arlene Murin said it’s a parent’s worst nightmare that she’s lived every day for the last six years.

“It totally overshadows my whole life. I think about her all the time. I wonder where she is,” Murin said.

Murin last saw her daughter in May 2015 as she left the house to hang out with a girlfriend, but she never came back.

The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office opened a missing person case. Bosta’s last known location was in Edenton, North Carolina.

Sheriff Shelby White told 10 On Your Side a gas station camera captured a man named Thomas White Sr. using using a credit card belonging to Bosta’s mother the day after she was last seen.

Murin said she’d given the credit card to her daughter.

White pleaded guilty to using the card but he’s never been charged in the disappearance.

Six years later, Murin’s anguish remains the same.

“Every place I look, you know, I go out to the store, I’ll look in the fields and I say ‘oh my gosh, is she in there?’ I just want to know where she is and what happened,” Murin said.

The mother described her daughter as a trusting and caring woman who always had a smile. She said she won’t rest until she has answers.

“I know that there’s people out there that must know something,” Murin said.

The family is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.

If you know anything, contact the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office at 252-426-5615.