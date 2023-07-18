RONDA, N.C. (WGHP) —There have been several incidents of people in need of rescue while tubing on local rivers. the incidents have been reported more than usual this summer.

One this weekend involved a family of five stranded overnight on the Yadkin River. The mother clung to a tree and held her 9-month daughter while in the river through the night.

“To spend all night long hanging on to a log … I’m sure that’s scary,” said Greg Blackburn, Ronda Fire Department deputy chief.

A mom, dad and their three children between the ages of 9 months and 14 years old boarded rafts Saturday afternoon and ran into trouble on the water.

“The husband and two other children got separated from the mom and a small child. He could not get back to them. The water began to come up from all the rain that had happened upstream,” Blackburn said.

The fast current and debris in the water caused the rope tethering their inner tubes to tear.

The mother and daughter held on to a tree through the night with their life jackets helping to keep them afloat.

The father and his 3-year-old and 14-year-old sons spent the night on the riverbank. The dad walked to a nearby fire station the next morning asking for help.

“The water rescue squad was actually getting ready to put their drone in there. Where we’re going by land, air and sea. We were doing everything we could,” Blackburn said. “And then someone drove up into the park with her in the passenger, and the child in the passenger seat.”

The woman walked about a mile to the main highway to the Dollar General on N.C. 268 East. A driver gave her a ride to Ronda Park where the search was being led.

Everyone went to the hospital to get checked out.

“There’s no good place to walk out of the river. A lot of scratches from thorns and briers and weeds and brush … Otherwise, I think they fared okay for a night on the Yadkin,” Blackburn said.

The family has been discharged from the hospital, and every one is said to be doing well.