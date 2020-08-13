Family now seeks justice after Wilson boy killed, man captured

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Cannon Hinnant is no longer here but is still leaving an impact.

The Wilson community called for an end to violence against children in the slain 5-year-old boy’s honor at an event organized by some of his family Monday afternoon.

“Really everybody just wants answers as to why this was done. There will be justice,” said Allan Wooten, Cannon’s uncle.

Wooten says Cannon was outside with his siblings playing on his bicycle when he was shot and killed by Darius Sessoms.

Sessoms, now booked on a murder charge with no bond following a day-long manhunt, was found at a home in Goldsboro.

The victim’s family says they’ve known the suspect for many years while living near each other.

“We used to play together and I never thought he’d kill someone. A mother now has to lay her son to rest at 5 years old which she should never have to do. He’ll never be forgotten,” said Rachel Pipkin, a cousin of Cannon’s mother.

The town’s mayor was shaken by the tragedy and came out to pay his respects.

“I have a child that’s 5 years old. My heart broke right then. I went home right then and I took my baby and just hugged her,” said Carlton Stevens, the mayor of Wilson.

The family says Cannon was set to start kindergarten Monday, but say he’s now fulfilling a new mission with a higher power.

They say Sessoms’ arrest doesn’t bring Cannon back but that it does help them start to heal.

The family says they are now beginning the process of planning a funeral.