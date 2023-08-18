SHILOH, N.C. (WAVY) — 18-year-old David Kight died on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

David was born in Elizabeth City on April 10, 2005, and was preparing to start his senior year at Camden County High School. David’s passing has impacted those he loved including his parent Sharon Kight and his grandparents Carlos and Lola. He also left behind his uncles, Guary and Greg, and his cousin Tyler and Josh.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, in the Camden County High School gymnasium.

How to help:

A Camden Bereavement Fund has been set up with TowneBank of Currituck. Memorial donations can be dropped off at the Camden County High School or made via Venmo to @camdenbereavementfund.

In the ‘What’s this for?’ field in Venmo please reference “David Kight Memorial Donation from __ (donors first and last name)” and when asked for the last four digits of the phone number you should enter 2431. In the memo field of checks please reference “David Kight Memorial Donation.”

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.