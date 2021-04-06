Exclusive partnership to help train ESCU aviation students to become future pilots for United Airlines

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Aviation students at Elizabeth City State University just earned a top spot as future United Airlines pilots.

In a release sent Tuesday, ESCU officials say they have partnered with United Airlines to help train the next generation of pilots, which will have direct access to a job offer from United Airlines themselves.

The exclusive partnership between ESCU and United Airlines will offer aviation students support and coaching on their way to becoming United Airlines pilots including access to senior leadership, site visits and tours, and even travel privileges.

ECSU’s signature aviation program is the only four-year aviation degree program in North Carolina.

Officials from United Airlines say they are planning to train 5,000 pilots who will be guaranteed a job with United after they complete the requirements for the Aviate program. Their plan is to have 50% of those future pilots be women and people of color.

ESCU’s Dean of the School of Aviation, Emergency Management, Health and Technology, Dr. Kuldeep Rawat, says the partnership is the most direct path for students to fly for United.

Dr. Rawat says it’s also the quickest progression from college to the rank of first officer of any major airline program in the industry.

For more information, click here.