Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Renee Kittrell

Division: Gates County Public Schools

Position: Science teacher at Gates County High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Renee Kittrell has gone above and beyond in several ways this school year. She serves as a first responder for Gates County High School and has responded to several medical emergencies on campus this school year. She has worked with the school safety committee to devise a plan to upgrade the AEDs on our campus, provide first responders with a go-bag, and implement additional safety training throughout the school year. Kittrell has also been tasked with additional duties within her department to assist long-term substitute teachers and assist her colleague by helping remediate and tutor students during a leave of absence. Kittrell goes above and beyond to build relationships with her students and the staff at Gates County High School.