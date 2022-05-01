Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Raquel Aguilar

Division: Dare County Schools

Position: Third grade teacher at Kitty Hawk Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Raquel Aguilar is a rock star! Her students love her, her parents are thankful for her, and her colleagues love working with her. Aguilar is a bilingual teacher in the Spanish Dual Language Immersion Program at Kitty Hawk Elementary School. She goes above and beyond to ensure that her students are successful in learning both English and Spanish. Recently, Aguilar led a curriculum initiative with other teachers in the district with the goal of developing resources for the Spanish Immersion Program. When presented with the opportunity to serve the school or community, Aguilar is eager to go where needed.