Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Odessa Williams

Division: Gates County Public Schools

Position: Exceptional children’s teacher at Gates County High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Odessa Williams has been in education for 23 years as an educator in the area of special education. More often than not, she goes above and beyond what is expected of her in order to connect with the students and assist her colleagues. Besides being the department chair, she assists the new exceptional children’s virtual teacher, assists other exceptional children’s teachers, tutors, and sometimes transports students when needed. Williams brings a passion for her career and a love of learning to her classroom. She makes a difference in the lives of her students as she connects with them. We appreciate her efforts and applaud her for everything she has done for our school.