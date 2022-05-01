Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Lisa Wilkins

Division: Gates County Public Schools

Position: Kindergarten teacher at T.S. Cooper Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Lisa Wilkins is an excellent teacher who works hard to ensure that all of her students are academically successful. She maintains parental contact and seeks outside resources to help her students achieve. She is a data-driven teacher who uses data to support her instructional decisions. She constantly differentiates instruction to meet the needs of all her students.

In addition to serving as a classroom teacher, Wilkins is also serving is also serving as an instructional coach within her school. Within that position, she is able to work with teachers by providing resources to them to support their students, engage in model teaching, provide support for lesson planning, provide professional development opportunities and conduct classroom walkthrough visits.