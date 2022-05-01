Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Leann Nixon

Division: Edenton-Chowan Public Schools

Position: Second grade teacher at White Oak Elementary School.

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Leann Nixon is a second grade teacher who has been teaching for 10 years. She works diligently to provide her students with hands on, authentic learning experiences.

Nixon is currently participating in the largest STEM-focused teacher leadership program in North Carolina as a Kenan Fellow. She partnered with local agencies and farmers to complete a three week summer internship and 80 hours of professional development. Through her Kenan Fellow experiences, Nixon has been able to connect her students with real-life experiences happening right in their own back yards. She created an agriculture magazine about peanuts, which she was able to share with her students and other educators across the state.