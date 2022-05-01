Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Laura Dickerson

Division: Gates County Public Schools

Position: Media coordinator at Buckland Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Laura Dickerson is our media coordinator at Buckland Elementary School; however, she is so much more. She serves as our testing coordinator, as well.

Those are only her official titles. She is an inspiration to our students. She gives them the gift of reading. She makes reading fun. She leads our elementary “Battles of the Books” for our school. She gives our students a love for reading. She provides free book fairs where students can “shop” for new books, book marks, pencils, and erasers. She organizes our Read Across America activities where we celebrate our love for books with different “Spirit Days” and a Reading Olympics! Our students read over 2,000 books. They obtained 1,103 accelerated reader points.

She also has a maker space in the media center that encourages our students to create and extend what they are reading by making products, like a new bathtub to wash a dog or some unique extension of a story she has read or discussed with the class. What a wonderful way to stretch your brain.

She not only inspires our students, but our teachers as well. She provides support for them with their lessons with resources. Most importantly she helps them write grants. She has almost a 100% rate in receiving the grants that she writes or co-writes.

Dickerson is very mild mannered. She is much like Clark Kent and Superman. She may come in quiet and unassuming but she is Super Media Coordinator. She fits right in with the SUPER PANDAS of Buckland Elementary School.