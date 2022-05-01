Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Jim Wright

Division: Currituck County Schools

Position: Physical education teacher at Knotts Island Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Jim Wright has led the district-wide physical education professional learning community for the past three years. His leadership style is one of inclusion and collaboration. His principal, Mr. Goins, shares that Wright is student centered in all decisions and is willing to do whatever needs to be done.

During the pandemic, PE teachers were asked to provide asynchronous lessons for students, but Wright wanted more. He knew the importance of student connection was key to his program’s success. Therefore, to connect with students in “live” sessions, he partnered with classroom teachers to provide PE instruction “screen-to-screen” with the students.

Additionally, Wright’s passion for healthy living led him to sponsor a walking club at KIES, as well as create an opportunity to showcase physical education in the evening for families.