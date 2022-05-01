Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Eboni Branch

Division: Gates County School Division

Position: Second grade teacher at Buckland Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Eboni Branch makes learning fun and has a great imagination that allows for learning to be way more than just sitting, reading, and taking tests. Her students are always happily engaged in some activity. Her room seems to change often allowing for different means and methods that promote learning through play.

The second graders are moving out of child-centered play learning, but she can make it still relevant to her students while performing the curriculum-based lesson. Each day she seems to be doing something different in her class. That is her “super teacher power”. Her energy in the room is contagious. In the age of COVID-19 this is one thing her students WANT to catch. I would have really enjoyed having her as my teacher. She makes learning enjoyable is what I see. Fun is an external manifestation that will disappear, while joy will stay longer or for life.

Branch also teaches the student’s organizational skills that will be useful throughout life. She also lets each student know they are special and they have a lot to offer the class and the school. She is building more than vocabulary. She is building future leaders. She is a super panda who is creating super pandas.