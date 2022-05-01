Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Deidre House

Division: Gates County Public Schools

Position: Math teacher at Central Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Deidre House deserves recognition for being an excellent educator because she exhibits all the traits of someone who truly wants to develop the whole child. She gives 100% and beyond every day when it comes to her students. House served as the Teacher of the Year for Central Middle School for the 2019-2020 school year. She leads by example, and she is truly an asset to CMS.