Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Christian Lowe

Division: Currituck County Schools

Position: Math teacher at J.P. Knapp Early College

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Christian Lowe has served in many roles, including math teacher, after-school detention and Saturday school facilitator, graduate school student, athletic coach, assistant athletic director, and mentor over his 18-year career. He is currently participating in our district’s Digital Teacher Leadership Cohort. Lowe said, “If you walked into my classroom, I believe you would see a class where students are having fun and learning a ton about life, and a little about math, too.”

He strives to facilitate a learning environment that includes: