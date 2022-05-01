Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Barbara Austin

Division: Gates County Public Schools

Position: School counselor at Central Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Barbara Austin deserves recognition for being an excellent educator because she definitely acts beyond the call of duty. Austin wears many hats from day to day, whether it is being a listening ear, nurse, mom, dad, teacher, or friend. She is one that students and staff can call on and know that she is always there. Central Middle School appreciates all she does for our students and staff.