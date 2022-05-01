Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Anna Lisa Seaborn

Division: Gates County Public Schools

Position: Second grade teacher at Gatesville Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Anna Lisa Seaborn is an excellent educator! Her energetic personality lights up the room. She is a very enthusiastic teacher. She teaches second grade science and social studies. She makes learning fun. She is definitely a reflective practitioner. She is always willing to help her team and help our school. She serves on the hospitality committee and on the PBIS committee. She tutors after school to remediate students. Seaborn even volunteered to ride the school bus to help monitor students. Recently, she was selected to participate in the North Carolina Museum of Natural Science’s Blue Ride Institute! We are very proud of her accomplishment.