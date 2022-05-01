Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Amanda Dillard

Division: Gates County Public Schools

Position: Exceptional children’s teacher at Gatesville Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Amanda Dillard is an excellent educators! She is an exceptional children’s teacher. She works with students with disabilities and with students with behavioral changes.

Dillard has high expectations for all students. Her testing data is a reflection of that. Dillard respects the students, and she expects the same level of respect in return. She has built and maintained wonderful relationships with students and parents.

Additionally, Dillard is a team player. She pitches in to help wherever needed in the school. Dillard serves on various committees for our school. She assists with the other exceptional children’s teacher when needed, as well. They are a great team!